Shares of Kvh Industries Rank the Highest in Terms of Future Earnings Growth in the Communications Equipment Industry (KVHI, HLIT, DGII, CLFD, SATS)

Below are the three companies in the Communications Equipment industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Kvh Industries ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 136.4%. Harmonic Inc is next with a future earnings growth of 122.2%. Digi Intl Inc ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 82.5%.

Clearfield Inc follows with a future earnings growth of 52.4%, and Echostar Corp-A rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 48.2%.

