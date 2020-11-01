Shares of Kvh Industries Rank the Highest in Terms of EBITDA Growth in the Communications Equipment Industry (KVHI, EMKR, DGII, VIAV, CAMP)

Below are the three companies in the Communications Equipment industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Kvh Industries ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 395.0%. Emcore Corp is next with a EBITDA growth of 172.5%. Digi Intl Inc ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 134.0%.

Viavi Solutions follows with a EBITDA growth of 132.6%, and Calamp Corp rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 127.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Digi Intl Inc on January 8th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $11.63. Since that recommendation, shares of Digi Intl Inc have risen 48.8%. We continue to monitor Digi Intl Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.