Shares of Kronos Worldwide Rank the Lowest in Terms of Future Earnings Growth in the Commodity Chemicals Industry (KRO, WLK, TSE, CBT, KOP)

Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Kronos Worldwide ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 2.2%. Westlake Chemica is next with a future earnings growth of 4.1%. Trinseo Sa ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 7.0%.

Cabot Corp follows with a future earnings growth of 12.4%, and Koppers Holdings rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 13.8%.

