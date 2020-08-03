Shares of Kroger Co Rank the Highest in Terms of EBITDA Growth in the Food Retail Industry (KR, SFM, NGVC, CASY, IMKTA)

Below are the three companies in the Food Retail industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Kroger Co ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 22.0%. Sprouts Farmers is next with a EBITDA growth of 14.9%. Natural Grocers ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 8.6%.

Casey'S General follows with a EBITDA growth of 8.3%, and Ingles Markets-A rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of -2.6%.

