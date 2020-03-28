Shares of Kroger Co Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Equity Ratio in the Food Retail Industry (KR, SFS, IMKTA, CASY, SFM)

Below are the three companies in the Food Retail industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Kroger Co ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 224.9. Smart & Final St is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 173.5. Ingles Markets-A ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 171.8.

Casey'S General follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 77.6, and Sprouts Farmers rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 74.2.

