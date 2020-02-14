Shares of Kratos Defense & Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Aerospace & Defense Industry (KTOS , HXL , GD , NOC , SPR )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Aerospace & Defense industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Kratos Defense & (NASDAQ:KTOS ) ranks first with a gain of 1.72%; Hexcel Corp (NYSE:HXL ) ranks second with a gain of 0.66%; and General Dynamics (NYSE:GD ) ranks third with a gain of 0.36%.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC ) follows with a gain of 0.07% and Spirit Aerosys-A (NYSE:SPR ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.07%.

