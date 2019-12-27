Shares of Korn/Ferry Intl Rank the Highest in Terms of Beta in the Human Resource & Employment Services Industry (KFY, BBSI, KFRC, GPX, TBI)

Below are the three companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Korn/Ferry Intl ranks highest with a a beta of 1.6. Following is Barrett Bus Svcs with a a beta of 1.5. Kforce Inc ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.4.

Gp Strategies follows with a a beta of 1.3, and Trueblue Inc rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.3.

