Shares of Koppers Holdings Rank the Lowest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Commodity Chemicals Industry (KOP, CBT, OLN, TREC, LYB)

Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the lowest sales growth.

Koppers Holdings ranks lowest with a sales growth of 418.7%. Cabot Corp is next with a sales growth of 1,269.2%. Olin Corp ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 1,293.2%.

Trecora Resource follows with a sales growth of 1,541.6%, and Lyondellbasell-A rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 1,816.5%.

