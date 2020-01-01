MySmarTrend
Shares of Koppers Holdings Rank the Lowest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Commodity Chemicals Industry (KOP, CBT, OLN, TREC, LYB)

Written on Wed, 01/01/2020 - 12:31am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the lowest sales growth.

Koppers Holdings ranks lowest with a sales growth of 418.7%. Cabot Corp is next with a sales growth of 1,269.2%. Olin Corp ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 1,293.2%.

Trecora Resource follows with a sales growth of 1,541.6%, and Lyondellbasell-A rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 1,816.5%.

