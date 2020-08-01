Shares of Knowles Corp Rank the Lowest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Electronic Components Industry (KN, APH, IIVI, VSH, BELFB)
Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Knowles Corp ranks lowest with a an RPE of $102,000. Amphenol Corp-A is next with a an RPE of $105,000. Ii-Vi Inc ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $107,000.
Vishay Intertech follows with a an RPE of $118,000, and Bel Fuse Inc-B rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $119,000.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Knowles Corp on June 10th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $17.41. Since that recommendation, shares of Knowles Corp have risen 23.5%. We continue to monitor Knowles Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
