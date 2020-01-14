Shares of Knoll Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Return on Equity in the Office Services & Supplies Industry (KNL, MLHR, KBAL, ACCO, TILE)

Below are the three companies in the Office Services & Supplies industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Knoll Inc ranks highest with a ROE of 2,363.7%. Following is Herman Miller with a ROE of 2,096.8%. Kimball Intl -B ranks third highest with a ROE of 1,972.1%.

Acco Brands Corp follows with a ROE of 1,868.8%, and Interface Inc rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,786.2%.

