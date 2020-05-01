Shares of Knight Transport Rank the Lowest in Terms of Beta in the Trucking Industry (KNX, USAK, UHAL, JBHT, HTLD)

Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Knight Transport ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.6. Following is Usa Truck Inc with a a beta of 0.8. Amerco ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.8.

Hunt (Jb) Trans follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Heartland Expres rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.0.

