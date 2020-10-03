Shares of Knight Transport Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Trucking Industry (KNX, PTSI, LSTR, SAIA, ODFL)

Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the highest sales growth.

Knight Transport ranks highest with a sales growth of 11,693.9%. Pam Transport is next with a sales growth of 2,179.4%. Landstar System ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,513.7%.

Saia Inc follows with a sales growth of 1,313.3%, and Old Dominion Frt rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 1,225.4%.

