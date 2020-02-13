Shares of Kla-Tencor Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Asset Ratio in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry (KLAC, ENTG, AMKR, AMAT, LRCX)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Kla-Tencor Corp ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 52.97. Following is Entegris Inc with a a debt to asset ratio of 34.13. Amkor Tech Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 30.18.

Applied Material follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 27.31, and Lam Research rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 23.62.

