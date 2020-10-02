Shares of Kirkland'S Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Homefurnishing Retail Industry (KIRK, BBBY, HVT, AAN, PIR)

Below are the three companies in the Homefurnishing Retail industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Kirkland'S Inc ranks lowest with a an RPE of $85,000. Following is Bed Bath &Beyond with a an RPE of $190,000. Haverty Furnitur ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $231,000.

Aaron'S Inc follows with a an RPE of $294,000, and Pier 1 Imports rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $400,000.

