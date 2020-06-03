Shares of Kirkland'S Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Book Ratio in the Homefurnishing Retail Industry (KIRK, BBBY, HVT, AAN, WSM)

Below are the three companies in the Homefurnishing Retail industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Kirkland'S Inc ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.15. Following is Bed Bath &Beyond with a a price to book ratio of 0.46. Haverty Furnitur ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.24.

Aaron'S Inc follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.43, and Williams-Sonoma rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 4.41.

