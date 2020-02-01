Shares of Kirkland'S Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Future Earnings Growth in the Homefurnishing Retail Industry (KIRK, AAN, RH, HVT, WSM)

Below are the three companies in the Homefurnishing Retail industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Kirkland'S Inc ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 34.1%. Following is Aaron'S Inc with a future earnings growth of 17.3%. Rh ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 10.6%.

Haverty Furnitur follows with a future earnings growth of 5.3%, and Williams-Sonoma rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 3.0%.

