Shares of Kimball Electron Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Book Ratio in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry (KE, BHE, TTMI, SANM, MXWL)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Kimball Electron ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.32. Benchmark Electr is next with a a price to book ratio of 1.37. Ttm Technologies ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.50.

Sanmina Corp follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.61, and Maxwell Tech Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.65.

