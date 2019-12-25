Shares of Keyw Holding Cor Rank the Lowest in Terms of Earnings Yield in the Aerospace & Defense Industry (KEYW, MRCY, HEI, TDG, TDY)
Below are the three companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Keyw Holding Cor ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.9%. Following is Mercury Systems with a an earnings yield of 1.1%. Heico Corp ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.5%.
Transdigm Group follows with a an earnings yield of 1.8%, and Teledyne Tech rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 2.0%.
