Shares of Kemper Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of P/E Ratio in the Multi-line Insurance Industry (KMPR, AIG, NGHC, HMN, AIZ)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-line Insurance industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Kemper Corp ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 27.12. American Interna is next with a a P/E ratio of 25.85. National General ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 25.44.

Horace Mann Educ follows with a a P/E ratio of 24.21, and Assurant Inc rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 23.25.

