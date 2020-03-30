Shares of Kelly Services-A Rank the Highest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Human Resource & Employment Services Industry (KELYA, TNET, NSP, MAN, ASGN)

Below are the three companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Kelly Services-A ranks highest with a an RPE of $5.0 million. Trinet Group Inc is next with a an RPE of $1.2 million. Insperity Inc ranks third highest with a an RPE of $1.2 million.

Manpowergroup In follows with a an RPE of $752,000, and On Assignment rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $706,000.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of On Assignment on January 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $68.01. Since that call, shares of On Assignment have fallen 50.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.