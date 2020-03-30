Shares of Kelly Services-A Rank the Highest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Human Resource & Employment Services Industry (KELYA, TNET, NSP, MAN, ASGN)
Below are the three companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Kelly Services-A ranks highest with a an RPE of $5.0 million. Trinet Group Inc is next with a an RPE of $1.2 million. Insperity Inc ranks third highest with a an RPE of $1.2 million.
Manpowergroup In follows with a an RPE of $752,000, and On Assignment rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $706,000.
