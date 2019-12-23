Shares of Kbr Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Construction & Engineering Industry (KBR , FLR , MTZ , ACM , PWR )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Construction & Engineering industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR ) ranks first with a gain of 3.03%; Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR ) ranks second with a gain of 2.23%; and Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ ) ranks third with a gain of 1.90%.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM ) follows with a gain of 1.32% and Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.15%.

