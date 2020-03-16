Shares of K12 Inc Down on Above Average Volume, Moving Against Trend (LRN)

Shares of K12 Inc are trading down -7.7% to $25.79 today on above average volume. Approximately 579,000 shares have changed hands today vs. average 30-day volume of 529,000 shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

K12 Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $37.43 and a 52-week low of $15.73 and are now trading 52% above that low price at $23.94 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has slid 1.2%.