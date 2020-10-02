Shares of Juniper Networks Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Communications Equipment Industry (JNPR , DGII , NTCT , MSI , PLT )
We looked at the Communications Equipment industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.
Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR ) ranks first with a gain of 2.77%; Digi Intl Inc (NASDAQ:DGII ) ranks second with a gain of 1.95%; and Netscout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT ) ranks third with a gain of 0.40%.
Motorola Solutio (NYSE:MSI ) follows with a gain of 0.30% and Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.13%.
