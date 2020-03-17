Shares of Johnson&Johnson Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Pharmaceuticals Industry (JNJ , MYL , MRK , PRGO , BMY )

Below are the top five companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Johnson&Johnson (NYSE:JNJ ) ranks first with a loss of 2.28%; Mylan Nv (NASDAQ:MYL ) ranks second with a loss of 2.99%; and Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK ) ranks third with a loss of 3.35%.

Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO ) follows with a loss of 3.74% and Bristol-Myer Sqb (NYSE:BMY ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 4.02%.

