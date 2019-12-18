Shares of Johnson Outdoo-A Rank the Lowest in Terms of Projected Earnings Growth in the Leisure Products Industry (JOUT, NLS, BC, ESCA, PII)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Products industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Johnson Outdoo-A ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 1.6%. Following is Nautilus Inc with a projected earnings growth of 18.9%. Brunswick Corp ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 19.3%.

Escalade Inc follows with a projected earnings growth of 20.0%, and Polaris Inds rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 26.5%.

