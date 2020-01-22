Shares of Jm Smucker Co Rank the Lowest in Terms of EPS Growth in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry (SJM, MKC, LANC, POST, JBSS)

Below are the three companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Jm Smucker Co ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 144.1%. Following is Mccormick-N/V with a EPS growth of 254.7%. Lancaster Colony ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 415.1%.

Post Holdings In follows with a EPS growth of 624.3%, and John B Sanfilipp rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 1,151.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Jm Smucker Co on May 31st, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $120.56. Since that call, shares of Jm Smucker Co have fallen 11.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.