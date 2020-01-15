Shares of Jetblue Airways Rank the Lowest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Airlines Industry (JBLU, LUV, SAVE, HA, DAL)
Below are the three companies in the Airlines industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Jetblue Airways ranks lowest with a sales per share of $22.07. Southwest Air is next with a sales per share of $35.67. Spirit Airlines ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $40.04.
Hawaiian Holding follows with a sales per share of $52.37, and Delta Air Li rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $58.92.
