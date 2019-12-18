Shares of Jetblue Airways Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Book Ratio in the Airlines Industry (JBLU, SAVE, HA, SKYW, CPA)

Below are the three companies in the Airlines industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Jetblue Airways ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.27. Spirit Airlines is next with a a price to book ratio of 1.60. Hawaiian Holding ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.84.

Skywest Inc follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.87, and Copa Holdin-Cl A rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 2.04.

