Shares of J.C. Penney Co Rank the Lowest in Terms of P/E Ratio in the Department Stores Industry (JCP, M, KSS, JWN, DDS)

Below are the three companies in the Department Stores industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

J.C. Penney Co ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 1.63. Macy'S Inc is next with a a P/E ratio of 5.23. Kohls Corp ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 11.17.

Nordstrom Inc follows with a a P/E ratio of 14.26, and Dillards Inc-A rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 16.27.

