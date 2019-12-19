Shares of J.C. Penney Co Rank the Lowest in Terms of Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Department Stores Industry (JCP, JWN, M, KSS, DDS)

Below are the three companies in the Department Stores industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

J.C. Penney Co ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.19. Following is Nordstrom Inc with a FCF per share of $4.01. Macy'S Inc ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $4.75.

Kohls Corp follows with a FCF per share of $6.10, and Dillards Inc-A rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $8.43.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Macy'S Inc on November 15th, 2018 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $32.11. Since that call, shares of Macy'S Inc have fallen 50.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.