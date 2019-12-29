Shares of J.C. Penney Co Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Equity Ratio in the Department Stores Industry (JCP, JWN, M, KSS, DDS)

Below are the three companies in the Department Stores industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

J.C. Penney Co ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 290.9. Nordstrom Inc is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 280.1. Macy'S Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 102.4.

Kohls Corp follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 83.2, and Dillards Inc-A rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 33.9.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for J.C. Penney Co and will alert subscribers who have JCP in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.