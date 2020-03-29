Shares of J.C. Penney Co Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Equity Ratio in the Department Stores Industry (JCP, JWN, M, KSS, DDS)

Below are the three companies in the Department Stores industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

J.C. Penney Co ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 290.9. Following is Nordstrom Inc with a a debt to equity ratio of 280.1. Macy'S Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 102.4.

Kohls Corp follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 83.2, and Dillards Inc-A rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 33.9.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Kohls Corp on November 19th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $48.64. Since that call, shares of Kohls Corp have fallen 63.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.