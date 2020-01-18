Shares of Jakks Pacific Rank the Lowest in Terms of Return on Equity in the Leisure Products Industry (JAKK, MAT, VSTO, BC, ELY)
Below are the three companies in the Leisure Products industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Jakks Pacific ranks lowest with a ROE of -19,664.0%. Following is Mattel Inc with a ROE of -7,828.1%. Vista Outdoor ranks third lowest with a ROE of -489.2%.
Brunswick Corp follows with a ROE of 1,045.2%, and Callaway Golf Co rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 1,198.4%.
