Shares of Isramco Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Industry (ISRL, EGY, SD, MCF, EQT)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Isramco Inc ranks lowest with a an RPE of $342,000. Following is VAALCO Energy, Inc. with a an RPE of $906,000. Sandridge Energy Inc ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $1.1 million.

Contango Oil & G follows with a an RPE of $1.3 million, and Eqt Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $1.7 million.

