Shares of Isramco Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Industry (ISRL, EGY, SD, MCF, EQT)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Isramco Inc ranks lowest with a an RPE of $342,000. VAALCO Energy, Inc. is next with a an RPE of $906,000. Sandridge Energy Inc ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $1.1 million.

Contango Oil & G follows with a an RPE of $1.3 million, and Eqt Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $1.7 million.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Eqt Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Eqt Corp in search of a potential trend change.