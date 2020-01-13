Shares of Isramco Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Asset Ratio in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Industry (ISRL, CHK, CRZO, SWN, NOG)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Isramco Inc ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 88.13. Chesapeake Energ is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 80.27. Carrizo Oil&Gas ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 58.64.

Southwestrn Engy follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 58.38, and Northern Oil And rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 55.21.

