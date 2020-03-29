Shares of Ironwood Pharmac Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Equity Ratio in the Biotechnology Industry (IRWD, TTOO, ICPT, ARRY, IBIO)
Below are the three companies in the Biotechnology industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.
Ironwood Pharmac ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 4,063.4. Following is T2 Biosystems with a a debt to equity ratio of 3,112.2. Intercept Pharma ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 2,170.6.
Array Biopharma follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 1,141.9, and iBio Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 1,010.3.
