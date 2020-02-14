Shares of Iron Mountain Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Specialized REITs Industry (IRM , EQIX , WY , CUBE , EXR )

We looked at the Specialized REITs industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM ) ranks first with a gain of 4.78%; Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX ) ranks second with a gain of 1.85%; and Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY ) ranks third with a gain of 1.68%.

Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE ) follows with a gain of 1.49% and Extra Space Stor (NYSE:EXR ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.78%.

