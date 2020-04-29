Shares of Irobot Corp Down on Above Average Volume, Moving Against Trend (IRBT)

Irobot Corp shares are trading on heavy volume today, having fallen 9.5% to $55.30. Approximately 1.2 million shares have changed hands today vs. average 30-day volume of 1.1 million shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Irobot Corp and will alert subscribers who have IRBT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Irobot Corp have traded between a low of $32.79 and a high of $109.78 and are now at $61.13, which is 86% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.87% lower and 0.59% higher over the past week, respectively.