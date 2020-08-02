Shares of ION Geophysical Corp Rank the Lowest in Terms of Current Ratio in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry (IO, SLB, FTI, MTRX, HLX)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

ION Geophysical Corp ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 1.2. Following is Schlumberger Ltd with a a current ratio of 1.2. Technipfmc Plc ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.3.

Matrix Service follows with a a current ratio of 1.6, and Helix Energy Sol rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.7.

