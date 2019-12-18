Shares of Invivo Therapeut Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Book Ratio in the Health Care Equipment Industry (NVIV, IVC, ANGO, IRIX, CFMS)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Equipment industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Invivo Therapeut ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.11. Following is Invacare Corp with a a price to book ratio of 0.73. Angiodynamics In ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.08.

Iridex Corp follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.23, and Conformis Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.61.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Invivo Therapeut on December 18th, 2018 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $1.73. Since that call, shares of Invivo Therapeut have fallen 91.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.