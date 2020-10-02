Shares of Investors Real Rank the Lowest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Diversified REITs Industry (IRET, ALEX, ESRT, GOOD, AHH)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified REITs industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Investors Real ranks lowest with a an RPE of $439,000. Following is Alexander & Bald with a an RPE of $533,000. Empire State Rea ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $862,000.

Gladstone Commer follows with a an RPE of $1.5 million, and Armada Hoffler P rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $1.6 million.

