Shares of Investment Tech Rank the Lowest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry (ITG, LPLA, OPY, LTS, HLI)

Written on Fri, 01/31/2020 - 12:23am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry with the lowest sales growth.

Investment Tech ranks lowest with a sales growth of 312.2%. Following is Lpl Financial Ho with a sales growth of 573.2%. Oppenheimer Ho-A ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 729.3%.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services, Inc. follows with a sales growth of 969.8%, and Houlihan Lokey I rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 1,046.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Investment Tech on October 4th, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $24.88. Since that recommendation, shares of Investment Tech have risen 21.5%. We continue to monitor Investment Tech for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

