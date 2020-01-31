Shares of Investment Tech Rank the Lowest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry (ITG, LPLA, OPY, LTS, HLI)

Below are the three companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry with the lowest sales growth.

Investment Tech ranks lowest with a sales growth of 312.2%. Following is Lpl Financial Ho with a sales growth of 573.2%. Oppenheimer Ho-A ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 729.3%.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services, Inc. follows with a sales growth of 969.8%, and Houlihan Lokey I rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 1,046.6%.

