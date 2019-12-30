Shares of Intuit Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Application Software Industry (INTU, GLUU, RNG, ADBE, SPLK)

Below are the three companies in the Application Software industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Intuit Inc ranks highest with a an RPE of $663,000. Following is Glu Mobile Inc with a an RPE of $570,000. Ringcentral In-A ranks third highest with a an RPE of $540,000.

Adobe Sys Inc follows with a an RPE of $425,000, and Splunk Inc rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $397,000.

