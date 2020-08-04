Shares of Intrepid Potash Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Forward Earnings Yield in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry (IPI, MOS, FMC, AVD, MON)

Below are the three companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Intrepid Potash Inc ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 27.2%. Following is Mosaic Co/The with a forward earnings yield of 11.8%. Fmc Corp ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 7.3%.

Amer Vanguard follows with a forward earnings yield of 5.6%, and Monsanto Co rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 4.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Intrepid Potash Inc on June 10th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $3.30. Since that call, shares of Intrepid Potash Inc have fallen 78.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.