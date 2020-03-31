Shares of Intl Speedway-A Rank the Lowest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Leisure Facilities Industry (ISCA, FUN, SIX, PLNT, MTN)
Below are the three companies in the Leisure Facilities industry with the lowest sales growth.
Intl Speedway-A ranks lowest with a sales growth of 157.6%. Cedar Fair L.P. is next with a sales growth of 200.9%. Six Flags Entert ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 300.7%.
Planet Fitness-A follows with a sales growth of 1,366.9%, and Vail Resorts rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 1,910.5%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Vail Resorts on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $225.79. Since that call, shares of Vail Resorts have fallen 31.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
