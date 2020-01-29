MySmarTrend
Shares of Intl Speedway-A Rank the Highest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Leisure Facilities Industry (ISCA, SIX, TRK, PLNT, MTN)

By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Facilities industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Intl Speedway-A ranks highest with a an RPE of $820,000. Six Flags Entert is next with a an RPE of $694,000. Speedway Motorsp ranks third highest with a an RPE of $644,000.

Planet Fitness-A follows with a an RPE of $440,000, and Vail Resorts rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $332,000.

