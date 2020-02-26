Shares of Intl Paper Co Rank the Lowest in Terms of Forward P/E Ratio in the Paper Packaging Industry (IP, WRK, PKG, SEE, GPK)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Intl Paper Co ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 7.11. Following is Westrock Co with a a forward P/E ratio of 7.96. Packaging Corp ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 10.72.

Sealed Air Corp follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 11.32, and Graphic Packagin rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 13.34.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Graphic Packagin. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Graphic Packagin in search of a potential trend change.