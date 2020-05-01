MySmarTrend
Shares of Intl Flvr & Frag Rank the Lowest in Terms of Beta in the Specialty Chemicals Industry (IFF, AXTA, ECL, ASH, SXT)

By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Intl Flvr & Frag ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.8. Following is Axalta Coating S with a a beta of 0.8. Ecolab Inc ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.9.

Ashland Global H follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Sensient Technol rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.9.

