Shares of Intersect Ent In Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Pharmaceuticals Industry (XENT , ITCI , AERI , MYL , NKTR )

Below are the top five companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Intersect Ent In (NASDAQ:XENT ) ranks first with a gain of 15.34%; Intra-Cellular T (NASDAQ:ITCI ) ranks second with a gain of 10.99%; and Aerie Pharmaceut (NASDAQ:AERI ) ranks third with a gain of 8.81%.

Mylan Nv (NASDAQ:MYL ) follows with a gain of 6.12% and Nektar Therapeut (NASDAQ:NKTR ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 6.08%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Nektar Therapeut on January 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $20.11. Since that call, shares of Nektar Therapeut have fallen 12.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.